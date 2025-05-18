Breaking: Security Operatives Arrest Wanted Kidnapper While Preparing For Hajj Pilgrimage

A wanted kidnapper identified as Yahaya Zango, who resided at Paikon -Kore in the Gwagwalada area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has been arrested by security operatives.

Naija News learnt that Zango was reportedly arrested on Sunday at the hajj camp in Abuja, during a screening of pilgrims who were preparing to be airlifted to Saudi Arabia.

A security source at the camp, who confirmed the arrest to Daily Trust, said security agencies had declared Zango wanted, following his alleged involvement in some kidnappings.

He said the suspect presented his passport alongside other Muslim contingents from Abuja who were on their way to observe this year’s hajj.

According to the security source, the suspect had been on the run after security launched a manhunt for him.

He said, “It was this afternoon during the screening at the hajj camp in airport when the DSS operatives apprehended him and whisked him away.”

A senior official at the Muslim pilgrims’ welfare board, who did not want his name mentioned, also confirmed the arrest of the suspect.

At the time of filing this report, the DSS has yet to officially react to the development.