Anthony Joshua To Light Sports Festival Cauldron In Ogun Today

British-Nigerian boxing star, Anthony Joshua, will have the honour of lighting the cauldron at the 22nd National Sports Festival opening ceremony in Abeokuta, Ogun State, later today, May 18.

As part of a six-member team, Anthony Joshua will perform this ceremonial role at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex, where over 15,000 athletes, officials, and government representatives will gather for the event.

The festival, branded as the Gateway Games 2024, began with the arrival of teams on Friday.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, invited Joshua during the boxer’s visit to the state in December 2024, expressing his desire to officially confirm him as the state’s sports ambassador.

“We would be honoured for you to return and ignite the flame for the Gateway Sports Festival,” Abiodun stated during their meeting.

Note that this marks the second time that Ogun State has hosted this multi-sport event, the first being in 2006.

In anticipation of the festival, Ogun State athletes are charged with renewed enthusiasm, especially after Governor Abiodun announced enticing cash rewards for athletes achieving podium finishes.

During a morale-boosting visit to the state’s athletes at the games village in Babcock University, the governor shared an incentive program aimed at motivating athletes to excel in the competition.

He announced that gold medal winners will receive ₦2.5 million, silver medalists will earn ₦1.5 million, and bronze medalists will be rewarded ₦1 million.

Additionally, each participating athlete from the state will receive ₦50,000 for qualifying.

The Governor’s announcement was made in the cafeteria hall at the games village, alongside key figures, including the Director General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade, Ogun State Commissioner for Sports, Wasiu Isiaka, Deputy Governor Noimot Salako-Oyedele, and other prominent government officials.

Governor Abiodun expressed his commitment to ensuring the fulfilment of these promises, emphasising that all pledges will be honoured. “I’m a professional in politics, so you can count on me to keep all the promises,” he assured the athletes.