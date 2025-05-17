You Will Lose Your Job If I Look For You – Umo Eno Tells Appointees

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, has issued a stern warning to members of his cabinet, threatening immediate dismissal for any appointee who fails to accompany him at public functions.

Naija News reports that the governor’s remarks came on Friday during an official engagement in Uyo, following an incident where some commissioners allegedly abandoned him during a public event.

Governor Eno, visibly displeased with the actions of some of his appointees, addressed the situation head-on, making it clear that any member of his cabinet who fails to demonstrate loyalty and presence will face consequences.

“Starting today, I’d like everyone to hear, because when they hear that I’ve fired the commissioner in your local government, it’s insubordination,” Eno said.

He further emphasised, “It is wrong for the governor to go on an appointment if nobody else follows him.”

Eno, referring to his commissioners and special advisers as his “first 11,” underscored the need for unwavering loyalty and presence.

He stressed that every appointee must demonstrate full commitment to their responsibilities, stating that he did not announce his schedule in advance but expected his team to be prepared to follow him to any location.

“I do not announce where I will go. It is mandatory for my commissioners to ensure that they take me either back to the office or to the lodge. And if I stop by anywhere, there can be issues that will be raised. So the commissioner in charge of that will attend to me,” he said.

The governor expressed concern about the recurring issue of some appointees disappearing after official engagements. He described this as a practice that had to stop immediately.

“A situation where we go to a place, I leave the place, commissioners take off to what I don’t know. This is a full-time job, 24-7. And so if any commissioner is busy doing their thing, they are not yet ready to be commissioners,” he remarked

Governor Eno, reflecting on his time as a commissioner, pointed out that he had never abandoned his governor during his tenure. He made it clear that he expected the same level of commitment from his cabinet.

“I was commissioner myself. I had never left my governor behind. Today is the last day I make this statement, and I’m doing it publicly,” he said.

The governor added that any cabinet member who disrespected his commitment to the office would be dismissed without hesitation.

“Anytime I leave an event, I stop by anywhere, let the commissioner pray that I don’t look for that commissioner. If I look for that commissioner, the commissioner is not there, the commissioner will lose his or her job right there and then,” he warned.

Eno also clarified that his simple demeanor should not be mistaken for weakness, stressing that his election was a direct result of overwhelming public support.

“This has to stop. We are running a government. And the fact that I’m simple doesn’t mean that I’m an appointed governor,” he said.

“I’m an elected governor with overwhelming votes of the Akwa Ibom people. And if we are not ready to work for the people, then we should stay at home. That’s a clear warning,” Eno concluded, signaling his uncompromising stance on governance.