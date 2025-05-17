Woman Arrested For Allegedly Biting Off Lover’s Manhood During Dispute

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested a 43-year-old woman, Gift, for allegedly biting off the tip of her lover’s penis during a domestic dispute in the Mile 3 area of Diobu, Port Harcourt.

Naija News learnt that the incident, which took place on Thursday, has sent shockwaves through the densely populated Bishop Okoye Street, where the act occurred.

According to sources who spoke with Punch, the altercation started when Gift’s lover, identified as Sunday, requested to have sex. Gift reportedly refused, accusing Sunday of using sex-enhancing drugs that made their sexual encounters excessively prolonged.

A resident, who spoke to the platform on condition of anonymity, provided further details, “Mr. Sunday became angry and allegedly attacked his female partner for her refusal. During the scuffle, Gift managed to grab his manhood with her mouth and bit off the tip of his penis.”

Sunday’s screams reportedly alerted nearby residents, some of whom attempted to mob Gift before police officers intervened.

The woman was rescued by officers from the Nkpolu Police Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer, and was subsequently taken into custody.

Meanwhile, Sunday, the victim, was rushed to an undisclosed hospital in Port Harcourt for urgent medical attention.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, Superintendent of Police Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident, stating, “Yes, I can confirm the incident. The woman (suspect) aged 43 years has been arrested, and investigation is ongoing.”