Why I Will Not Contest Against Tinubu In 2027 – Nyesom Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has stated that he has no interest in running against President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

There have been speculations that if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) agrees to zone its presidential ticket to the South, Wike may join the race.

However, speaking in an interview with BBC Pidgin, the former Rivers State governor said he cannot contest against his boss.

Asked if he would contest if the main opposition party zones its ticket to the South, Wike simply said, “I will not contest. Why will I contest against someone I’m working for?

When the interviewer further asked him if he believes President Tinubu would win the 2027 election, Wike said there is nobody in the opposition to challenge the President.

“They said they will zone it to the South, let them zone first. When we get to the bridge we will know how to cross it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wike has downplayed comparisons of his tenure with that of former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, who also served as the FCT Minister during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Pidgin on Saturday, Wike clarified that he does not want his performance to be directly compared with El-Rufai’s.

Naija News reports that he acknowledged El-Rufai’s significant contributions but emphasised his unique approach to governance.

While El-Rufai has been widely recognised for his impactful tenure as FCT Minister, with many considering him one of the best to have served in that position, Wike stressed that every minister has their own approach and priorities.

He said, “I’m not working to be compared with anybody (El-Rufai). For me, when Tinubu informed me that there is work to be done and I saw that he was sincere and he gave me the support needed, then I realized that he wants me to change Abuja.

“People are the ones judging because they are the ones that see, I have never stayed in Abuja before.

“When El-Rufai was the Minister, I was the Chairman of council and I didn’t come to Abuja, so it will be difficult for me to talk about comparison.

“All I know is that people said El-Rufai tried, I don’t work to compare.”