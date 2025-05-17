Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 17th May, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 17th May, 2025.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has assured Nigerians that the military is dedicated to tackling the recent surge in insecurity, announcing key measures aimed at strengthening the country’s defence capabilities.

Speaking to State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Bola Tinubu and other defence chiefs at the Aso Rock Villa, General Musa revealed that President Tinubu had approved the acquisition of additional air assets to bolster the fight against insurgency.

He confirmed that new equipment had already been procured to intensify efforts against terrorists, who have escalated their attacks, particularly in the northern region.

“Mr. President has given a directive on what to do next to intensify all efforts, and we are collaborating with all our neighboring countries. The porous nature of our borders is exacerbating the security issues,” General Musa said.

General Musa further explained that the ongoing efforts include enhancing military operations across various theaters, with a specific focus on acquiring air assets and other vital security equipment.

He highlighted that the government is equally focusing on non-kinetic measures, which include improving community development to combat insecurity at the grassroots level.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, has slammed former Presidential candidate, Pat Utomi, over his remark on President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Recall that the Department of State Services (DSS) had sued Utomi, accusing him of attempting to illegally usurp President Bola Tinubu’s executive powers by setting up a shadow government.

In a post via his 𝕏 handle on Friday, May 16, 2025, Ajayi recalled how Utomi wanted Tinubu’s endorsement and funding to become the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Delta State.

The presidential aide stated that Tinubu only becomes a tyrant when people cannot get what they want from him.

He wrote, “Every four years and ahead of every election, @UtomiPat will come up with one grand illusion and mega coalition that had always ended up being a mirage. The latest venture is Big Tent Shadow Government. The same man calling President Tinubu names now wanted his endorsement and funding to become APC Governorship candidate in Delta State. Tinubu only becomes a tyrant when they can’t get what they want from him.”

The former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, appears to be navigating uncertain political waters, with his recent move to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) gaining little momentum in the North-West.

Naija News recalls that on March 10, 2025, El-Rufai officially broke ties with the All Progressives Congress (APC), attributing his decision to a widening “misalignment between his values and the direction of the party.”

Following his resignation, he declared his intention to build a coalition of opposition leaders under one platform strong enough to challenge the APC ahead of 2027.

“Without prejudice to this decision, as a member of the SDP, I will focus on engaging with and persuading other opposition leaders and parties to join us and congregate under a unified democratic platform to challenge the APC in all elections and bye-elections between now and 2027, by the Grace of God,” El-Rufai said during his declaration.

However, weeks after that announcement, his ambitious mission seems to be floundering. Despite hosting several strategic meetings, El-Rufai has yet to bring any influential political heavyweight in the North-West into the SDP fold.

As of now, the SDP lacks a functional presence in critical North-Western states such as Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara.

Insiders revealed that El-Rufai made “frantic efforts” to secure alliances in the region, especially targeting sitting governors in Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, and Kebbi—but without success.

The President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, announced in Akwa Ibom State on Friday, that there will be no political parties in the state for the upcoming 2027 general election.

Akpabio remarked that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) umbrella has been severely damaged and can no longer safeguard the populace.

Akpabio, who serves as the representative for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District in the Senate, made these statements during his midterm empowerment briefing at the Ikot Ekpene township stadium.

Following the empowerment event, the Senate President proceeded to inaugurate several impactful projects within his constituency, revealing that approximately 68 projects are scheduled for commissioning from Friday, May 16, to Thursday, May 17, 2025.

Akpabio said, “As I speak with you, there is nothing like a political party in 2027 in Akwa Ibom State again. For the Senate of Ikot-Ekpene Senatorial District, all political parties have collapsed to vote for Senator Godswill Akpabio. For the office of the governor in 2027, all political parties have agreed to vote for Governor Umo Eno. Akwa Ibom has moved to vote for President Bola Tinubu, Eno for governor of Akwa Ibom State, and Senator Akpabio for Senate.

“The Peoples Democratic Party is in shreds and the umbrella can no longer protect.”

A Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo has issued a restraining order against the Accountant-General of the Federation, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Finance.

Naija News reports that the court order prevented them from opening local government accounts for a group of sacked council chairmen.

The court further directed that the status quo be maintained, meaning no financial transactions or account openings should be carried out in favour of the sacked chairmen, whose removal remains legally binding and unchallenged by any reinstating order.

According to the court, any move to release local government funds to the former officials would be illegal, as no valid court ruling has overturned their removal from office.

According to reports, the sacked chairmen had approached the CBN seeking to open local government accounts in their names, despite acknowledging their removal and pursuing an appeal against the subsisting judgment.

In response, the CBN declined the request, insisting on a valid court order reinstating them—a condition the ex-chairmen failed to meet.

Their attempts raised concern within the state government, which subsequently sought judicial intervention to restrain federal agencies from enabling what it described as an unlawful takeover of council finances.

Finnish prosecutors announced on Friday that they had charged a man, identified by local media as Nigerian separatist leader, Simon Ekpa, with inciting terrorism online.

Naija News reports that the charges follow an investigation into his activities between 2021 and 2024 in Lahti, Finland.

The Finnish National Prosecution Authority issued a statement confirming that a Finnish individual was charged with suspected public incitement to commit crimes with terrorist intent and participation in the activities of a terrorist group.

The authorities stated that the charges stem from efforts to establish an independent Biafra region in Nigeria, a cause championed by Ekpa.

While the prosecution authority did not directly name the accused, Finnish public broadcaster YLE confirmed that the individual in question is Simon Ekpa, a self-proclaimed leader of a faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has pledged the support of the National Assembly for the implementation of a law that would mandate a minimum of 30 per cent local value addition before any raw material can be exported from Nigeria.

Akpabio made the statement on Wednesday while hosting officials of the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), led by its Director-General, Nnanyelugo Martin Ike-Muonso, at his office in Abuja.

According to a media release by his special assistant on media, Jackson Udom, the Senate President described the proposed amendment to the RMRDC Act as not only essential to Nigeria’s economic progress but also as “a moral compass” that could guide other African nations.

Human rights lawyer, Dele Farotimi, has faulted the excuses given by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) that caused mass failure of candidates.

Naija News reported that over 300,000 candidates who sat for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), majorly from South East and Lagos State, failed.

According to JAMB’s Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, the failure was caused by a system glitch. He apologised for the errors.

“We appreciate all those who have lent their voices to the strident complaints on the results we released because you all did so out of concern. I appreciate our critics immensely because they could have chosen to be indifferent. I agree with the person who said that the opposite of love isn’t hate, it is indifference; the opposite of art is not ugliness, it is indifference; the opposite of faith is not heresy, it is indifference; and the opposite of life is not death, it is indifference. By not being indifferent to JAMB, we are grateful,” he stated.

Reacting to JAMB’s apology, the Organising Secretary of Afenifere, Farotimi, stated that if Nigeria were a nation governed by laws, Oloyede and the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, would have been fired.

He, however, regretted that Oloyede would not face consequences for the failures.

“In a place governed with vision, inhabited by the rational, and ruled by law, Yakubu would be resident in a prison cell, Oloyede fired, and public hearings would have been scheduled by the government at multiple levels. But this is Nigeria. Nothing will happen. We are different,” he wrote on 𝕏 handle.

Nottingham Forest head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed that Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi remains hospitalised as he recovers from abdominal surgery.

Recall that Taiwo Awoniyi had to undergo surgery following a serious injury sustained during a collision with the post in a Premier League match against Leicester City, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Despite feeling discomfort, Awoniyi initially attempted to continue playing after receiving on-field treatment. However, further assessments by the club’s medical team led to his admission to the hospital on Monday evening.

Santo shared encouraging news during a press conference earlier today, May 16, stating, “He is on observation now. He is recovering.

“We still have to wait for the doctors to allow visits. His family are there. We are concerned, but we are positive.

“The concern of the injury that he had, the situation that he went through. It has been hard on us.”

Veteran Nollywood actor, Yemi Ayebo, professionally known as Yemi My Lover, has cried out for help to get back on his feet.

Naija News reports that the Yoruba actor known for his popular 1993 movie, ‘Yemi My Lover’, in an interview with Mr LilGaga on YouTube, said he is currently broke.

The movie star, who explained that he is still struggling despite the film’s success in 1993, accused movie marketers of waging war against him.

Yemi further asserted that the film industry is about connection and pleaded with his colleagues to help him recover.

He said, “I wrote and produced the movie in 1993. The movie cut across Nigeria, especially in the Yoruba-speaking part of the country. But I didn’t make money from it because 90% of the money was gotten by piracy.

“I didn’t make profit from the film because there was no social media, so I don’t have opportunity to promote it widely. As a result of this, the movie was pirated, and the marketers waged war against me for handling the marketing myself. It was distributed illegally, and people made profit from it.

“That marked the beginning of my problems. I’m broke right now. The industry is about connections, I need more connections to get back on my feet.”

