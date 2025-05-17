Tinubu’s Govt Has Turned Shettima To An Agent Solely For Attending Wedding And Burial Ceremonies – APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has questioned President Bola Tinubu’s treatment of the vice president, Kashim Shettima.

He wondered why a respected politician has been turned to an agent of government solely for attending wedding and burial ceremonies,

Speaking via a statement, the erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New Peoples Democratic Party, (nPDP) lamented that the situation was not only sad, but also unacceptable.

He questioned why Tinubu cannot handover power to Vice President Kashim Shetimma whenever he travels outside the shores of Nigeria.

He warned that the office of the VP is an exalted position that should not be sacrificed on the alter of political expediency.

According to Eze, “As much as I am not a supporter of Vice President Kashim Shettima, I must state as a concerned Nigerian that I am not happy with the way and manner such a highly profiled politician is being treated by this administration and turning such a highly respected politician to an agent of government solely for attending wedding and burial ceremonies. This is sad, unfortunate and unacceptable.

“He may not have the courage to voice out his frustration but the fact remains that for the two years that he has serviced as the Vice President of this country and the number of times that President Tinubu has traveled outside this country, Mr President has not found it fit and needful to handover power to the Vice President.

“This act is not only condemnable but against the spirit and letters of the Constitution of this country.”