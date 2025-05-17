‘There Were Rumours That Cows, Vultures And Tortoises Were Buried Inside Govt House’ – Otti’s Aide

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Alex Otti, Ukoha Njoku Ukoha, has stated that the people of Abia State are more concerned with the delivery of good governance by Governor Otti rather than where the Governor operates from.

Speaking during a live program, Open Parliament, on Family Love FM Umuahia, Ukoha addressed rumours circulating about the new Government House in Umuahia, including allegations of bizarre and unsubstantiated practices said to have taken place before the Governor’s assumption of office.

According to Ukoha, rumours had circulated claiming that live cows, vultures, and tortoises were allegedly buried inside the new Government House as part of a supposed ritual before the Governor took office.

He said, “I hope it is not what I am thinking. Why is this coming from the same people? Move to the Government House, move to the Government House.

“Before now, there were rumours that cows, vultures and tortoises were buried inside the government house and other incantations with the intention of eliminating the Governor when he was newly elected. That is the rumour that we heard.

“Obviously it was a rumour but I am beginning to think up the whole thing about why this pressure to go to the government house.”

Despite the controversy, Ukoha assured the public that the Governor’s administration remains focused on the development of the state.

He mentioned that massive reconstruction work is ongoing at the old Government House, including the renovation of the SSG’s office and the Government House clinic.

Ukoha also commended Governor Otti for his administration’s efforts in improving the state’s infrastructure. He highlighted the completion of the long-awaited Port Harcourt Road, which had been in a state of disrepair for many years.