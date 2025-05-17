Taraba Gov Swears In New Commissioner For Education

The Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, officially appointed Mike Jen as the new Commissioner for Tertiary Education on Friday, May 16.

Governor Kefas characterised this decision as a pivotal move aimed at enhancing the higher education landscape in the state.

Jen, who previously served as a member of the Taraba State House of Assembly for the Karim Lamido II constituency, chose to resign from his legislative position to take on this role within the State Executive Council.

During the swearing-in ceremony held at Government House in Jalingo, Kefas emphasised that this appointment was motivated by a strong commitment to address the ongoing issues plaguing the tertiary education sector.

“I have been cracking my brain on how to solve the problem of tertiary education in Taraba, and my X-ray machine located Hon. Mike Dio Jen,” the governor said.

He commended Dio Jen’s passion for service and his willingness to sacrifice his legislative position for the greater good of the state.

“Governance is not easy. It requires getting the right people in the right places to get things done, especially in a state like Taraba.

“I congratulate the commissioner, his family, and constituents, and I call on all stakeholders to support him to succeed,” Kefas added.

Jen commended the governor during his acceptance speech for finding him worthy of the appointment and promised to give his best to improve the standard of tertiary education in the state.

“I am deeply honoured by this appointment. I thank His Excellency for the trust and confidence reposed in me. I pledge to work with all stakeholders to address the challenges facing our tertiary institutions in the state,” he said.

Dio Jen noted that Governor Kefas’ ongoing investment in education would yield long-term results, even if not immediately visible.

“The investment in education which the governor is doing may not be seen by many in the immediate term, but he is placing Taraba on the global map,” he added.

The Governor also presented staff of office to the third-class Chief of Sansani, HRH Alhaji Bello Nuhu Mohammed, following his selection by the kingmakers.