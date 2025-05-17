Soludo Allies Begged Tinubu To Endorse Him, But He Refused – South-East APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) South-East has dismissed claims that President Bola Tinubu has endorsed the second term bid of the governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo.

The East Vice Chairman of the APC, Ijeomah Arodiogbu, while speaking to Punch, stated that Tinubu’s visit to Anambra does not translate to an endorsement.

After Tinubu’s visit to Anambra to launch some projects, reports have emerged suggesting that the President’s presence signalled an endorsement of Soludo’s leadership and possibly his second-term ambition.

However, Arodiogbu claimed that Soludo’s allies tried to convince Tinubu to endorse the governor’s second-term bid, but he refused.

He said that most of the projects launched were initiated by previous administrations, adding that the party is fully prepared to contest and win the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

According to him, “President Tinubu did not endorse Soludo. He was in Anambra to launch projects, most of which were initiated by previous administrations. That narrative is not only inaccurate, it is politically dishonest.”

According to Arodiogbu, Soludo’s allies made unsuccessful efforts to secure Tinubu’s endorsement of the governor’s re-election bid.

“They begged the President to endorse Soludo, but he refused. The President, as leader of the APC, will not endorse a governorship candidate from the All Progressives Grand Alliance, especially when our party has viable candidates who are ready to serve.

“Soludo tried to spin the visit to his advantage, as if the President’s presence means he has federal backing for a second term. That is not the case. President Tinubu remains committed to the success of the APC in Anambra State and across Nigeria,” he stated.

Arodiogbu expressed confidence that the APC was better positioned than ever to win in the state.

“The APC is ready for the election. We are working hard, we have grassroots presence, and we are speaking to the people. Anambra deserves to be aligned with the centre, and we are offering a credible alternative to Soludo’s APGA,” he stated.