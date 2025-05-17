Real Madrid Signs Defender Dean Huijsen From Bournemouth

Real Madrid has officially acquired Spanish defender Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth, having agreed to pay his release clause of £50 million ($59 million) on Saturday.

The 20-year-old centre-back has shown a remarkable performance during his debut season in the Premier League after transferring from Juventus to Bournemouth in 2024 for £12.8 million.

In a statement, Los Blancos announced, “Real Madrid and Bournemouth have finalised an agreement for the transfer of Dean Huijsen, who will join our club for the next five years, from June 1, 2025, to June 30, 2030.”

Bournemouth confirmed that Madrid had ‘activated a £50 million release clause,’ with indications that Huijsen’s previous clubs, Juventus and Malaga, will also benefit financially from this transaction.

Madrid acted swiftly to secure the defender amidst interest from various Premier League teams for the Spanish international. Huijsen will be available for Real Madrid during the Club World Cup in the United States this summer, with their opening match against Al-Hilal scheduled for June 18 in Miami.

The defender, originally from the Netherlands, relocated to Spain with his family at the age of five and developed his skills in Malaga’s youth academy.

Huijsen made his debut for Spain against the Netherlands, contributing to La Roja’s victory in March that secured their place in the Nations League final four.

This season, Real Madrid has faced defensive challenges, suffering 14 losses across all competitions and failing to secure a major trophy.

With coach Carlo Ancelotti set to leave for the Brazil national team, Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso is anticipated to take over in what promises to be a transformative summer for the club in the Spanish capital.

Additionally, Huijsen is expected to be joined at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer by England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold following the conclusion of his contract with Liverpool.