Nigerian Army Personnel Dismissed Over Alleged Involvement In Armed Robbery

The Nigerian Army has terminated the service of Lance Corporal Samuel Emmanuel due to accusations of armed robbery.

It was reported that Emmanuel was apprehended recently in connection with a robbery incident.

Naija News reports that his dismissal was made public following a court martial held at the 16 Brigade Garrison earlier this week.

Lance Corporal Samuel Emmanuel, who was assigned to the 16 Brigade Garrison, has been formally dismissed from the Nigerian Army as a result of his alleged participation in an armed robbery case, a military internal memorandum reportedly obtained by SaharaReporters read.

“After a thorough investigation and military proceedings, he was found guilty and consequently discharged from the Regiment.

“The Nigerian Army maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards indiscipline and criminal behaviour.

“All personnel are expected to uphold the highest standards of conduct, professionalism, and integrity — without exception,” the Memo added.

The Lance Corporal had reportedly been handed over to police for further necessary action.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has urged officers and men of the Nigerian Army to go all out in the fight against Boko Haram and other terrorists in the country.

This is as he assured Nigerians of the military’s commitment and determination to bring an end to the insurgency in North-East Nigeria.

Naija News reports General Musa made the submission during his operational visit to the Headquarters Theatre Command Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI Maiduguri, on Thursday, 15 May 2025.

According to a statement on Friday by the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations Headquarters Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI, Captain Reuben Kovangiya, the CDS noted that more platforms and Combat enablers would be injected into the Theatre to enhance troops’ operations.

The CDS, who was briefed on the recent operational occurrences across the Theatre, charged officers and men to be aggressive against the Boko Haram terrorists. This, he noted, must be done with tenacity, as the nation was looking up to the military as its last hope.

Earlier, before presenting a brief on the operational activities of OPHK, the Theatre Commander, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, appreciated the CDS for the visit, which he acknowledged speaks volumes on the high premium the CDS places on OPHK.

Before he visited Headquarters Theatre Command, the CDS visited the scene of an explosion at Giwa Barracks to obtain first-hand information on the incident.

The CDS was briefed by the Commander 47 Engineers Brigade, Brigadier General Abdul-Razak Kazeem.