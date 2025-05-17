‘My Father Was Jailed For Resisting My Enrollment In School’ – Atiku

Former Vice President and Founder of the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Atiku Abubakar, has once again emphasised his belief that education is the most powerful tool for personal and national development.

Naija News reports that he shared this conviction during his address to the AUN graduating class of 2025.

Reflecting on his personal journey, Atiku shared the challenges he faced early in life, revealing, “My father was jailed for resisting my enrollment in school.”

He recounted the humble beginnings of his education, noting that, “We started from nothing — sitting on the bare ground, writing with our fingers. That’s how far I’ve come.”

Despite the hardships he endured, Atiku’s determination and drive for education propelled him to where he is today.

Atiku clarified that the establishment of AUN was not directly linked to his childhood struggles but rather to his experience with the American Peace Corps.

“The AUN story is different. It was the American Peace Corps who taught me in 1961 that truly ignited the vision,” he said, underscoring the influence of those who guided him along his educational path.

In other news, Atiku spoke candidly about the importance of patience and courage in overcoming life’s obstacles, sharing personal anecdotes of resilience.

“I’ve faced tribulations. I’ve been hunted, but I never wavered,” he said, adding, “Patience is not weakness. It is a weapon of the wise.”

Atiku recalled the political struggles he faced under military dictatorship, explaining how he was offered a governorship position without an election, which he rejected.

“When we resisted military dictatorship, they offered me a governorship without an election. I rejected it. In 1999, I earned it the right way and became Vice President,” he reflected.

The former VP also drew inspiration from his mentor, the late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, who exhibited remarkable bravery when facing a death sentence.

“His blood pressure was normal on the day of his scheduled execution. That’s a soldier. That’s courage,” Atiku remarked, highlighting Yar’Adua’s strength and fortitude.

Atiku shared a chilling experience from his life, recounting how he survived an assassination attempt in Kaduna.

“I hid my wife and children in a wardrobe and stepped forward to confront the attackers. They shot at me but missed. I stood up and demanded, ‘Why did you fire?’ That’s what courage looks like,” he said, illustrating his determination to face adversity head-on.

To the graduates, particularly aspiring entrepreneurs, Atiku offered practical advice: “Build with integrity. Keep your business independent. Don’t rely on government. Avoid unnecessary confrontation, but never compromise your values.”