More Top Opposition Leaders To Join APC Soon – Speaker Abbas Reveals

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has stated that more notable opposition members will soon join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Abbas indicated that this trend reflects the growing trust that Nigerians are placing in the ruling party.

Naija News reports that recently, the APC has welcomed several significant figures from the opposition, including Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, his predecessor Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, and the entire structure of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Additionally, several federal lawmakers from the PDP and Labour Party have transitioned to the APC, citing internal challenges within their previous parties.

However, during the North-West Zonal stakeholders meeting of the party in Kaduna on Saturday, Abbas noted that since the 2023 general elections, the APC has achieved governorship victories in 19 states and holds the largest representation in both chambers of the National Assembly.

He further stated that the recent defections from federal lawmakers in Kano, Osun, Kebbi, Delta, and Edo states have increased the total number of defections in the House to 25.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Speaker, Musa Krishi quoted Abbas as saying, “At the gubernatorial level, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, have decamped to our party, and we anticipate many more high-profile defections in the coming months, reflecting the growing confidence of Nigerians in our party and President Tinubu.

“Furthermore, we celebrate the APC’s victory in the 2024 Edo State gubernatorial election, where Sen Monday Okpebholo secured a decisive win for our party.

“Since the last National Working Committee meeting, our internal reforms have deepened democracy within the party, enhanced candidate selection processes, and strengthened grassroots structures.

“With these improvements, we have made significant strides regionally through targeted policy dialogues and development partnerships, revitalising our presence in Zamfara and Sokoto. Simultaneously, our accomplishments in the South-South have been reinforced by strategic realignments validated at the polls in Rivers and Bayelsa.”

North-West A Voting Power Bloc

Abbas further hailed the North-West geopolitical zone as a voting power bloc in Nigerian elections, adding that it is “a decisive force in shaping electoral outcomes.”

The Speaker said, “It is essential to recognise that the North-West, as the zone with the largest voting bloc, boasting over 22m registered voters according to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s 2023 data, is not merely a peripheral actor but a decisive force in shaping electoral outcomes. This fact underscores the importance of our ongoing efforts and the need for continued engagement and collaboration across all regions.

“However, while acknowledging our substantial voter base, it’s imperative to understand that numbers alone will not assure victory. Discipline and unity hold the key. Past elections have exposed divisions that we cannot allow to resurface; now is the time for collaboration and shared aspirations. I urge everyone involved to remain committed to the party’s values, maintain internal harmony, and foster a united front.”

Abbas urged prompt measures to tackle the issues in the North-West, such as increasing insecurity and declining agricultural output.

The Speaker suggested creating a regional coordination platform that brings together legislators, governors, and specialists to pinpoint key areas and deliberate on the most efficient strategies for government intervention.

“This approach is essential for securing significant federal attention and ensuring that the needs of our region are effectively met,” he said.

Abbas said in light of these pressing concerns, it becomes clear that the party’s success in the North-West “Will ultimately depend on our ability to ensure these issues are systematically addressed.”

He said the zone must continue to integrate and involve more young people and women in the party, as they comprise a significant portion of the population.

“Their involvement is crucial for achieving future political success,” he said.