Kwankwaso Speaks On Plan To Join APC

The National Leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, firmly denied reports claiming President Bola Tinubu asked him to rejoin the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kwankwaso, also a former governor of Kano State, took to his X handle on Saturday to debunk the allegations, calling them “false and unfounded.”

In his post, Kwankwaso addressed reports that suggested he would prefer to leave politics rather than return to the APC. He categorically denied making such a statement, labelling the reports as part of a broader scheme of political mischief.

“My attention has been drawn to a statement purportedly stating my position on the recurring political realignments in Nigeria,” Kwankwaso wrote.

He emphasised, “I wish to categorically state that such statements are false, unfounded, and products of political mischief.”

The NNPP leader clarified that he had deliberately refrained from commenting on current political events and would continue to maintain this stance.

Kwankwaso urged the public to disregard any statements that did not come from his official social media handles or other verified sources.

“I have refrained from commenting on contemporary political events, and I will continue to do so for the time being,” he added.

He concluded by urging the public to rely solely on his official communication channels for accurate statements on his political stance.