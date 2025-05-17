Jeremie Frimpong Joins Liverpool In Five-year Deal

The right-back from Bayer Leverkusen, Jeremie Frimpong, has officially joined Liverpool, the reigning champions of the 2024/2025 Premier League campaign.

Esteemed sports journalist and transfer specialist, Fabrizio Romano verified this information on his official 𝕏 account on Saturday, May 17.

The 24-year-old was a spectator in the stands during his final match for the German club, as it was announced that he would be transferring to the English powerhouse.

He wrote: “BREAKING: Jeremie Frimpong set to join Liverpool, here we go!

“Agreement done for Dutch right back as Bayer Leverkusen are informed on €35m release clause being triggered.

“Understand Frimpong will sign a five year deal with medical now being scheduled.

“New RB for #LFC.”

Naija News reports that Frimpong joined the Reds as Trent Alexander-Arnold is poised to leave Liverpool at the conclusion of the 2024–25 season, marking the end of a 21-year relationship with the club.

The 26-year-old right-back has reportedly reached a verbal agreement to transfer to Real Madrid on a free basis upon the expiration of his contract on June 30, 2025.

Real Madrid is keen to incorporate Alexander-Arnold into their lineup prior to the FIFA Club World Cup, which begins on June 14.

The La Liga giants have requested that Liverpool permit an early release, but the club has not yet consented to this, particularly as no financial compensation has been proposed.

Alexander-Arnold’s exit has generated mixed feelings among Liverpool fans.

During a recent 2-2 draw with Arsenal, some supporters expressed their discontent by booing Alexander-Arnold, which led teammate Mohamed Salah to publicly defend him.

Salah highlighted that such behaviour is inconsistent with the club’s principles and urged fans to bid Alexander-Arnold a respectful farewell.