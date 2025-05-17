ISWAP Fighters Kill 23 Farmers, Fishermen In Borno

Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents have reportedly killed at least 23 farmers and fishermen in Malam Karanti, a remote village near Baga in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Naija News learnt that the attack occurred on Thursday morning and has sparked further concerns over the growing insecurity in the region.

The victims, predominantly beans farmers from Gwoza, were said to have made arrangements with a rival Boko Haram faction to farm and fish in areas controlled by insurgents.

In exchange, they paid regular levies to the group for the use of the land and water resources.

According to a report by a counter-insurgency publication focused on the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, the ISWAP fighters stormed Malam Karanti around 9 a.m. on Thursday, rounded up the farmers and fishermen, and executed them on suspicion of collaborating with the rival Boko Haram group.

A source quoted by the publication stated, “The terrorists spared an elderly man, who later returned to the community and raised the alarm.”

The source further added that the victims were accused of working with Boko Haram and defying ISWAP’s control over the region.

Efforts to recover the bodies of the victims were halted when the insurgents returned to the area and opened fire on the search party. This forced the recovery team to retreat without retrieving the bodies, further complicating efforts to give the victims a proper burial.

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has consistently warned local communities against entering into agreements with terrorist groups for access to land or fishing rights.

Governor Zulum has repeatedly stated that such alliances not only fuel terrorism but also expose civilians to betrayal, inter-factional rivalry, and deadly reprisals.

A local official, who spoke to journalists under the condition of anonymity, said that some community members continue to trust terrorists, believing that paying levies or cooperating with them would offer protection.

He added, “But history has shown that these groups turn against them at the slightest suspicion or territorial dispute.”