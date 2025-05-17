INEC Publishes Anambra Guber Candidates’ Details

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published candidates for the November 8 Anambra governorship election.

According to the data published by the electoral body, 16 political parties uploaded their governorship and deputy governorship candidates’ names to the commission’s website on Monday.

Naija News reports that INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, in a statement on Saturday, called for public scrutiny of the names.

The commission further stated that final list of the candidates would be published on 9th June, which marks 150 days before the election day, in line with the Electoral Act.

The statement reads, “Following the conclusion of party primaries, sixteen (16) Political Parties have uploaded their candidates’ nomination forms for the Anambra State Governorship Election by the deadline of 6.00pm on Monday 12th May 2025 when the dedicated portal automatically shut down.

“As provided in Section 29(3) of the Electoral Act 2022 and listed as item 4 on the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election, the Commission has published the personal particulars of each candidate and his running mate by displaying copies of the Form EC9, along with all the accompanying academic credentials and other documents submitted by them, at our State Headquaters and the 21 Local Government offices across Anambra State.

“We appeal to Nigerians to scrutinise the documents. Any aspirant who participated in his/her party primaries with reasonable grounds to believe that the information provided by a candidate is false can challenge the nomination in a Federal High Court as provided in Section 29(5) of the Electoral Act 2022.

“The final list of candidates will be published on 9th June 2025 which is at least 150 days before the day of the election in line with the provision of Section 32(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 and listed as item 7 on our Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election.

“The Anambra State Governorship Election is scheduled to hold on Saturday, 8th November 2025.”