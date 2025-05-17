Ikpeazu's Spokesman, Ememanka, Supports Otti, Dumps PDP

Former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu‘s Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka, has declared his support for Governor Alex Otti’s administration.

Ememanka also declared he has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Labour Party (LP).

Naija News reports that Ikpeazu’s former spokesman disclosed his defection and support for Otti on his Facebook handle on Sunday, May 11.

The PDP chieftain said he took the decision after a series of meetings, consultations and deep personal meditations.

According to him, he has chosen to put Abia State first over every other consideration.

“After series of meetings and consultations. After days of deep personal meditation, I have taken a decision.

“At a point in life, a man has got to make a choice, even when the options are tough. A time to speak the truth to yourself. That is the true definition of manhood.

“I have chosen to put Abia first and choose her sustainable development, above every other consideration.

“I have chosen Otti. I have chosen Labour Party,” he wrote.

In his post, he posted a picture of him and Governor Otti. He added that he made the right decision.

He continued, “Deep down in me, I have this clear conviction that I have made the right decision. So, there you have it my people. No more shadows, this is the real thing!

“May God bless Abia State. My name is Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka. If you call me Ururu Aja, then you know me well. Let the show begin! So help me God!”