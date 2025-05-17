I Was A Child Family Never Wanted – Sydney Talker

Nigeria Comedian and skit Maker, Sydney Egere, known as Sydney Talker, has shared that his young life was filled with rejection.

Sydney Talker shared that his father and mum had issues accepting him to stay with any of them.

Naija News reports that the comedian stated this on Super Falcon striker, Rasheedat Ajibade‘s podcast, Rash4Christ, on Saturday.

He disclosed that his dad was into drugs, which caused frequent clashes with his mum. According to him, his mum aborted him, but she was told was would come back.

He said he lived with almost all of his relatives from the village to the urban area, until he settled with his Aunty.

He said, “I was a child that the family never wanted. I stayed with the rich, the poor, average, village, golden house; think about it, I did everything, finally stayed with my Aunty. And God started intervening in my life.

“My mum was taking me back to my father, my father was taking me back to my mum. Finally, my mum came to accept that she just had to accept me.

“My dad was last born in my family and he was into drugs. So, everybody doesn’t really care about him. He wasn’t focused that time.

“To be honest with you, my mum had me the first time and because of how she saw my dad going up and down, she took me out, I mean abort. Then somebody told her that I was going to come back. That’s how they found my mum and my dad again come back, had a child again, and that was me.

“This time around, she saw my dad going back to drugs, then she was like she was going to take me out again, but my grandma said, don’t worry, bring him, I will train him. That’s how I stayed with my grandma, started staying with family back and front. It was just going until my mum said, bring my child. I stayed with my mum, to a point, I stayed with my Aunty. When things tough, I stayed with my uncle, stayed with my cousin, I literally stayed everywhere. I have seen everything. I literally saw different stuff.”