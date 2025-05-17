I Turned Down ₦3 Billion Offer For Jarvis To Do A Kissing Scene – Peller

Nigerian online streamer and content creator, Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has disclosed that he once made his girlfriend Jarvis turn down a ₦3bn offer from Netflix to shoot a kissing scene.

The TikToker made the claim during a recent livestream with singer Peter of P-Square.

Peller said, “Netflix offered ₦3 billion Naira to my girlfriend, Jarvis, to do a kissing scene, but I turned it down.”

Peter asked, “Do you mean ₦3 million or ₦3 billion?”

Peller replied, “₦3 billion! I know you might not believe me, but I have the record of the video call. I warned them never to contemplate such ever again. I love my baby. I don’t joke with my baby. She is my life.”

Peter added, “Always look out for her.”

Meanwhile, Peller has stated that he no longer feels close to his family.

Speaking in a recent conversation with fellow TikToker Sandra Benede, the 19-year-old lamented that he is the breadwinner of his family

He revealed that many responsibilities were forced on him at a very young age.

The content creator stated that he prefers sending his family money for upkeep as he doesn’t want to see them anymore.

Peller said, “I’m not feeling okay. The other day, I slept off in my car till the next morning. I don’t like what I am facing in this young age. I’m not even up to 20 years. It is not fair.

“I don’t like seeing my family anymore. I just send them things to make sure they are okay. I don’t like to see them again because my mentality is higher than living with my parents. My mentality now is higher than theirs. It feels like I’m their parent even though I have an elder brother.

“I struggle like a parent. I don’t rest. Sometimes, I feel like running away to hide somewhere in America and go offline. I have been meaning to do it but I don’t want them to be worried. Before I used to miss my mum whenever I travelled as a child. But right now, I don’t miss any of my family members anymore. The only person I will mis is Jarvis. I communicate with my family through phone but I don’t miss them.”