I Have Not Been To London In The Past Two Years – Umahi Addresses Allegation Of Moving Ministerial Briefing Abroad

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris and the Minister of Works, David Umahi have dismissed reports that the Federal Government is planning to relocate the ministerial briefing session to London.

The ministerial briefing session is a platform for ministers to provide updates on the activities, policies, programmes, and achievements of their respective ministries.

Speaking during a ministerial briefing session held in Abuja on Friday, Umahi stated that he never discussed going to London with anybody.

Umahi said, “Some people posted that we are going to London; I have never been to London in the past two years, I never discussed with anybody about going to London. I have too much work to do to talk about going to London and so we should not just take anything on social media to be true.

“Nobody discussed going to London with me and let me say that for a minister to travel out of the country, the rule is that you must get written approval from Mr President. So this is social media jargon and should not be taken seriously”

Also speaking at the briefing, Idris said, “This is an answer to the insinuation that the press briefing session is relocating to abroad. We have our responsibility first to the Nigerian nation and that’s why we invite these ministers to come here and address Nigerians and those outside this country directly from nowhere but the National Press Centre here in Abuja.

“So, for those making the insinuation that the ministerial press briefing is being moved outside the country, that claim is false. The platform provided by the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation is being used right here in Nigeria.”