How Will I Build A House And You Ask Me To Vacate It? – Wike Speaks On Leaving PDP

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has vowed to remain in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while working for President Bola Tinubu.

Wike, while speaking during an interview on BBC, said he is not one to give in to fear, adding that he can’t build a house and be expected to vacate from it.

He argued that he would not leave the party, adding that others would leave for him instead.

He said, “I can’t do that, I’m not afraid – how will I build a house and you now ask me to vacate the place.

“It’s you that will leave the house not me that built it. You want to spoil a house that I built, I won’t allow you. I won’t leave, I will remain there.

“Opposition does not show impunity or arrogance, it’s the ruling party that does impunity and arrogance because we are in power.

“The one that pains me is the threats from them (South-East PDP). Let me ask you, who is there? Achike Udenwa who is a former governor of Imo and has no single National Assembly member, he didn’t give his party three percent of votes, yet is threatening.

“Sam Egwu, former Ebonyi State governor has no National Assembly member and did not produce a governor, yet is threatening – he is empty – which threat is he issuing?

“We that have produced governor, National Assembly members have not issued any threat, it’s you that can’t give your party three percent that is threatening.”