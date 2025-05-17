Gov Zulum Shuts Borno IDP Camp Housing 11,000 People

The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has officially shut down the Muna Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Maiduguri, which accommodated more than 11,000 individuals.

Naija News understands that the Muna IDP camp was among the largest facilities in the state during the peak of the prolonged humanitarian crisis triggered by insurgency.

In his announcement regarding the camp’s closure, Governor Zulum pointed to significant illicit activities occurring within the camp as the primary justification for this decision.

“We have observed that in the IDP camp there is increased level of prostitution, gangsterism, cases of child abuse and other criminalities,” The governor said.

He emphasized that the complete eradication of Boko Haram is contingent upon the resettlement of displaced individuals, asserting that it is essential for people to return to their homes and regain their means of livelihood.

Zulum previously declared four years ago that all twelve official internally displaced persons (IDP) camps in Maiduguri, the state capital, would be closed, a promise he fulfilled with the exception of two informal camps.

He noted that in 2024, the state government successfully resettled approximately 75 percent of the IDPs from the Muna camp, with the remaining 25 percent expected to return to their original localities in the coming days.

The governor further stated that each of the 6,000 households in the camp will be provided with food assistance, shelter materials, and access to healthcare services as part of the resettlement initiative.

Additionally, he announced that each household head, regardless of gender, will receive ₦100,000, while all housewives will be granted an extra ₦50,000.