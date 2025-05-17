Fubara Is My Boy, Why Will I Fight With Him – Wike Discloses Real Culprits He Is Battling With

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has stated that he is not fighting with the suspended governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, but with those who are inciting him to act against him.

The minister, while speaking during an interview with BBC Pidgin published on Saturday afternoon, insisted that Fubara remains his political son

According to the minister, those behind Fubara are now ashamed because they are losing the battle.

The Minister said, “That one is not a battle. He (Fubara) is my boy, he is my son, why will I fight with him?

“I’m only fighting against people who want to steal what they did not work for.

“When you don’t defeat them, they will think you….. Defeat them to the final stage.

“Now, they are ashamed because they are being defeated. They are the ones pushing Fubara.”

Meanwhile, Wike has dismissed reports of being sick.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Pidgin, Wike assured that he is hale and hearty while attributing reports of being sick to naysayers.

According to Wike: “As I’m talking to you, do I look like somebody that is sick? Looking at me, will you think I’m above 30 years? I’m very well.”

Speaking about him grooming his son for politics, Wike said: “What’s wrong with that?”

In April, Wike was alleged to have collapsed during a function at the presidential Villa in Abuja and was immediately rushed out of Nigeria for an urgent medical attention.

Two days later, Wike made a public appearance when he joined other dignitaries on a Sallah homage to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.

During the visit, Wike appeared in high spirits, which downplayed the rumour over his health.