FG, States, LGs Share ₦1.681 Trillion For April

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), at its May 2025 meeting chaired by the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, shared a total sum of ₦1.681 trillion to the three tiers of government as federation allocation for April from a gross total of ₦2.848 trillion.

From the stated amount inclusive of Gross Statutory Revenue, Value Added Tax (VAT), Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) and Exchange Difference, the Federal Government received ₦565.307 billion, the States received ₦556.741 billion, the Local Government Councils got ₦406.627 billion, while the Oil Producing States received ₦152.553 billion as Derivation, (13% of Mineral Revenue).

Naija News reports that a statement from the Finance Ministry’s spokesman, Mohammed Manga, said the sum of ₦101.051 billion was given for the cost of collection, while ₦1.066 trillion was allocated for Transfers Intervention and Refunds.

The Communique issued at the end of the meeting indicated that the Gross Revenue available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) for the month of April, was ₦642.265 billion as against ₦637.618 Billion distributed in the preceeding month, resulting in an increase of ₦4.647 Billion.

From that amount, the sum of ₦ 25.691 billion was allocated for the cost of collection and the sum of ₦18.497 billion given for Transfers, Intervention and Refunds. The remaining sum of ₦598.077 billion was distributed to the three tiers of government, of which the federal government got ₦89.712 billion, the states received ₦299.039 billion and local government councils got ₦209.327 billion.

Accordingly, the Gross Statutory Revenue of ₦2.084 trillion received for the month was higher than the sum of ₦1.718 trillion received in the previous month by ₦365.595 billion. From the stated amount, the sum of ₦73.741 billion was allocated for the cost of collection and a total sum of ₦1.047 trillion for Transfers, Intervention and Refunds.

The remaining balance of ₦962.882 billion was distributed as follows to the three tiers of government: Federal Government got the sum of ₦431.307 billion, States received ₦218.765 billion, the sum of ₦168.659 billion was allocated to LGCs and ₦144.151 billion was given to Derivation Revenue (13% Mineral producing States).

Also, out of the sum of ₦40.481 billion from Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL), the sum of ₦38.862 billion was distributed to the three (3) tiers of government as follows: the Federal Government received ₦5.829 billion, States got ₦19.431 billion, Local Government Councils received ₦13.602 billion. The remaining balance of ₦1.619 billion was allocated for Cost of Collection.

The Communique also mentioned the sum of ₦81.407 billion from Exchange Difference, which was distributed to the three tiers of Government as follows: Federal government got ₦38.459 billion, the State received ₦19.507 billion, the LGCs got ₦15.039 billion, while the Oil producing States received ₦8.402 billion.

Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), Oil and Gas Royalty, Value Added Tax (VAT), Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL), Excise Duty, Import Duty and CET Levies increased significantly, while Company Income Tax (CIT) recorded a decrease.

According to the Communique, the total revenue distributable for the current month of April 2025, was drawn from Statutory Revenue of ₦962.882 billion, Value Added Tax (VAT) of ₦598.077 billion, ₦38.862 billion from Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) and the sum of ₦81.407 billion from Exchange Difference, bringing the total distributable amount for the month to ₦1.681 trillion.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Edun emphasized that domestic revenue mobilisation is a critical component of Nigeria’s long-term path to sustainable development financing.

He thanked the Federation Allocation Account Committee (FAAC) for their resilience in the discharge of their duties