FG Drums Support For Boy Child

The Federal Government has called on all relevant stakeholders to unite in mentoring the boy-child towards becoming responsible, productive, and value-driven members of society.

This appeal was made by the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, during his keynote address to mark the 2025 International Day of the Boy-Child.

Naija News reports that the theme for this year’s celebration, held on Friday, was “Grooming the Boy-Child & Leveraging Mentorship for Leadership and Governance.”

Olawande said many fathers and male role models have limited involvement in the lives of their sons, often due to time constraints. This, he stated, can negatively impact the emotional and moral development of the boy-child.

“Mentorship is crucial. It offers our boys the guidance, counsel, and encouragement they need to grow into confident and capable future leaders.

“Without positive role models, our boys may lack the values and life skills required to thrive in society,” he said.

The Minister emphasized the importance of helping boys navigate academic pressures, societal expectations, and personal challenges through intentional guidance and support systems.

In alignment with President Bola Tinubu‘s Renewed Hope Agenda, he assured that the government remains committed to creating platforms that foster leadership and mentorship for young boys across the country.

“The boy-child is a vital part of our society. It is our collective duty to provide opportunities for empowerment, regardless of background or economic status,” he stated.

The event was graced by prominent figures, including the Director General of NYSC, Brig. Gen.Olakunle Oluseye, and the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Citizenship and Leadership, Rinsola Abiola.