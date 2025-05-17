Expel Cultists Immediately – Gov Diri Tells VC

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has said his administration has zero tolerance for cultism.

Governor Diri said the state cannot accommodate cultists and cult relation activities in higher institutions in the state. He told all cultists in the institution to withdraw or face expulsion.

Naija News reports that Diri gave the warning at the state-owned Niger Delta University (NDU), Wilberforce Island, Amassoma, in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, on Friday.

The Governor was in the school for the 7th combined Convocation Ceremony and the 25th Founder’s Day celebration of Niger Delta University.

He mandated the Vice Chancellor of the university to expel immediately all students engaging in cult related activities.

“Recently, I spoke to the Vice Chancellor about the resurgence of cultism in this university. May I use this opportunity to warn those who did not come here for learning and character building to withdraw on their own,” he said.

The Bayelsa State Governor congratulated the students, management, the Governing Council, and alumni members for the feats attained by the institution since its establishment in 2000.

He also performed the groundbreaking ceremony to construct a modern Convocation Arena and a new Faculty of Environmental Sciences.

“I am happy with the steady progress made so far by this institution after 25 years, with the cheering report that all programmes in the university enjoy full accreditation,” he stated.

Diri commended the first civilian Governor of the State, late Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, for the bold step of creating the state university.

“The Government of Assured Prosperity, under my leadership, is determined to improve physical infrastructure to enhance teaching and learning, and we are simply doing just that,” he added.