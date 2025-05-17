EFCC Witness, Peter Okoye, Testifies Against Former P-Square Manager

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday, May 16, 2025, presented Nigerian music star Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, as its first prosecution witness (PW1) in the ongoing trial of his elder brother, Jude Chigozie Okoye.

Naija News reports that Jude Okoye, a former manager of the defunct music group P-Square, is standing trial before Justice Rahman Oshodi at the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, alongside his company, Northside Music Ltd., on a four-count charge bordering on alleged theft of $1 million and £34,537 in music royalties.

Led in evidence by EFCC counsel Mohammed Bashir, Mr P told the court that he submitted a petition to the EFCC on January 22, 2024, alleging financial misappropriation involving royalty payments.

He stated that while he initially listed Northside Music Ltd. as the respondent, investigations revealed that Jude’s wife, Ifeoma, owned 80% of the company, with Jude holding the remaining 20%.

“I never spoke to Paul or Jude until April 2024, when EFCC asked if my twin brother was involved. I said I didn’t know. Investigations revealed Jude used over 47 bank accounts to receive royalties,” he said.

Mr P added that although both Jude and Paul were later invited by the anti-graft agency, only Jude was detained.

He further disclosed: “Jude never denied committing the crime. But Paul told me during a meeting at EFCC that Jude owns 40% of P-Square, and the rest of us—Paul and I—own 30% each.”

Mr P said he was unaware of Northside Music Ltd., which he discovered was registered in 2015, despite being operational as early as 2013—two years before the group’s breakup in 2017.

“Ifeoma, Jude’s wife, was never part of our business engagements,” he added.

Mr P recounted the duo’s journey, stating that he and Paul started their music career in 1999. By 2005, they had registered Northside Entertainment Ltd., with all three brothers—Peter, Paul, and Jude—listed as directors and shareholders.

“Jude was the sole signatory to three accounts opened with Ecobank, FCMB, and Zenith Bank. These included Naira and Dollar accounts,” he testified.

He claimed that between P-Square’s breakup in 2017 and their reunion in 2021, he never received any royalty through the company.

Before the split, all royalties from music streaming platforms like I-Rocking.com and FreeMe Digital were paid to Northside Entertainment Ltd.

“After we reunited, without Jude as our manager, I discovered discrepancies in royalty payments and noticed a similarly named company—Northside Music Ltd.—run solely by Jude,” he said.

He also revealed that during a tour in London, a potential buyer approached the group about selling their music catalog, prompting him to request access to the royalty back-end, which exposed questionable transactions.

The EFCC tendered the petition dated January 22, 2024, as evidence in court. There was no objection from the defence counsel, Chief Clement Onwuenwunor, SAN.

Justice Oshodi admitted the petition and adjourned further proceedings.

Naija News reports that the case centers on allegations that Jude Okoye and Northside Music Ltd. diverted significant earnings generated from the globally successful P-Square music catalog, even after the group disbanded in 2017 and reunited without Jude’s management.

The trial continues as the EFCC seeks to establish fraudulent appropriation of royalties, misuse of company accounts, and unauthorized registration of business entities linked to the P-Square brand.