Eberechi Eze Shines As Crystal Palace Win FA Cup After Beating Manchester City

In a dramatic and hard-fought final at Wembley, Crystal Palace shocked the football world by defeating Manchester City 1-0 to claim the 2024-2025 FA Cup, with Eberechi Eze scoring the decisive goal early in the first half.

The match began with Manchester City showing early intent. Within six minutes, Kevin De Bruyne whipped in a dangerous cross that narrowly missed being converted by Erling Haaland.

Manchester City continued their early dominance, with Josko Gvardiol and Manuel Akanji both going close from set-pieces.

However, it was Palace who struck first. In the 16th minute, Eberechi Eze latched onto a loose ball just outside the box and curled it past City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

The goal marked Eze’s fifth consecutive game on the scoresheet and sent the Palace fans into a frenzy.

City nearly found themselves two goals down just three minutes later, but Ortega made a crucial save to deny the Eagles a second.

Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson also made headlines in the 24th minute after a controversial VAR review for a potential handball outside the area, but no red card was issued.

In the 36th minute, Manchester City had a golden opportunity to equalise when Omar Marmoush earned a penalty. But Henderson, again the hero, guessed correctly and made a stunning save to preserve Palace’s lead.

Kevin De Bruyne, who had an unusually off day, missed a clear-cut chance from close range in the 42nd minute.

After the break, City’s frustrations mounted. Jeremy Doku’s effort flew wide, and a 58th-minute goal was ruled out for offside after a tense VAR review.

Tempers flared on the touchline in the 61st minute when Crystal Palace and Manchester City’s club doctors clashed near the tunnel, adding to the tension of an already intense affair.

City brought on Phil Foden and youngster Claudio Echeverri in a bid to salvage the match, but Henderson stood firm, denying Echeverri late in the second half. Nico O’Reilly also squandered a gilt-edged chance in the 74th minute.

With ten minutes of added time, City pressed relentlessly, but De Bruyne’s final effort in the 93rd minute skewed wide, sealing a famous victory for the Eagles.

This victory marks Crystal Palace’s first FA Cup triumph in the club’s history.

Eze, named Man of the Match, etched his name into Palace folklore with a performance full of composure, creativity, and heart.