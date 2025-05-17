Create Livestock Ministry In Your States – MACBAN Tells Governors

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has urged Nigerian governors to imitate President Bola Tinubu by creating a livestock ministry in their states.

MACBAN’s President, Baba Othman Ngelzarma, commended President Tinubu for the creation of the Ministry of Livestock Development from the Ministry of Agriculture.

Naija News reports that Ngelzarma made the call in Kaduna during the inauguration of the Kaduna State Executive of MACBAN, on Friday.

He stated that the creation of the “ministry will not only boost the Nigerian economy through livestock production, but also address the lifelong farmer-herder clashes.”

Ngelzarma, who commended some Northern state governors for creating the Livestock Ministry in their states, appealed to Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State to emulate President Tinubu’s step.

Speaking, Governor Sani urged the Fulani community in Kaduna to be law-abiding and live in peace with their neighbours.

Represented by the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, James Kanyip, he charged the state’s new leadership of MACBAN to wake up, as their emergence was coming at a time when there were challenges in the state and beyond.

“So the leadership has a lot of challenges before it. The state government is ever ready to collaborate with any organisation in promoting peace and tranquillity,” he said.

Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Muhammad and Kaduna’s Department of State Services Director, Hakeem Abiola, charged him to be more vigilant and report activities of any bad elements in the state.

In his appreciation remarks, the new MACBAN Chairman, Abdulhamid Musa Albarka, promised to cooperate with the state’s security agencies and other concerned ministries and agencies to promote peaceful co-existence.