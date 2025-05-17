Anambra NBA To Boycott Court Sittings Over Lawyer’s Murder

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Anambra Chapter, has strongly condemned the gruesome murder of its member, Ifeanyi-Rolex Iloakasia, who was killed alongside his client in Nanka, Orumba North Local Government Area on May 15.

Iloakasia, a member of the Otuocha Bar, was returning from a court sitting at the Ekwulobia High Court when the attack occurred.

The NBA, in a statement signed by K.G. Abonyi, Chairman of the Committee of Chairmen and Secretaries of NBA Anambra, described the incident as a “blatant assault” on the legal profession and the rule of law.

The NBA Anambra Chapter expressed profound grief over the “senseless” killing, highlighting that the tragic loss still lingers in their memories, especially the recent death of Awa P. Awa, the former Vice Chairman of the Ihiala Branch of the NBA.

The Committee of Chairmen and Secretaries of NBA Anambra announced a protest measure in response to the murder, directing all lawyers in the state to boycott court sittings from May 20 to May 21. The boycott aims to express the legal community’s outrage and demand justice for Iloakasia.

“We demand that the relevant authorities leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of truth and accountability,” the statement read.

While appreciating the swift response of the Commissioner of Police, Anambra, who visited the crime scene and directed the commencement of preliminary investigations, the NBA emphasized the urgency of ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

The statement continued, “We urge the Commissioner of Police, DSS, and other law enforcement agencies to intensify efforts to ensure that the perpetrators do not evade justice. Speedy action is crucial in identifying and apprehending those responsible for this horrific crime.”

The NBA also stressed that too many lawyers have been victims of insecurity in the state and emphasized that the legal profession cannot thrive in an atmosphere of fear and insecurity.

In addition to their call for justice, the NBA Anambra Chapter urged Governor Chukwuma Soludo to strengthen security operations across the state to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.