Abia Govt Permanent Secretary, Elefue Is Dead

The Abia State Government has expressed condolences to the Elefue family following the unexpected passing of the Permanent Secretary at Government House Umuahi, Ugochukwu Kingston Elefue.

Naija News understands that Elefue passed away on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

During a condolence visit to the family at the late official’s residence in Amawom Oboro, Ikwuano LGA, the Chief of Staff to Governor Alex Otti, Caleb Ajagba, offered words of comfort to the grieving family.

Ajagba, who was represented by the Director of Administration at Government House, Nwomiko Udo-Nwokocha, remembered the late Permanent Secretary as a humble individual and a compassionate man who collaborated effectively with him during the brief period he served at the Government House.

The Chief of Staff urged the grieving family not to despair, as those without hope and reassured them that the government would stand by them during this challenging time.

Additionally, the Chairperson of the Staff Welfare Association at Government House, Benadeth Oluchi Ubani, remarked on the deceased’s admirable character, noting he was a wonderful person and a supportive leader, lamenting the unexpected loss.

In response, the younger brother of the deceased, Ifeanyi Elefue, conveyed gratitude on behalf of the family to the Chief of Staff and the entire management and staff of Government House for their presence and support during their time of sorrow.