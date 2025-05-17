29-Year-Old Nigerian Lady Becomes Youngest Mayor In The UK

A 29-year-old Nigerian lady, Princess Opeyemi Bright, has been inaugurated as the youngest Mayor in the United Kingdom, in a historic moment for Nigerians in the diaspora and youth leadership.

Bright now holds the esteemed position of First Citizen of the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham.

The inauguration, which took place on Friday, May 16, 2025, marks a new chapter in British politics and celebrates Nigerian global leadership.

Born in the UK to Nigerian parents, Princess Bright’s rise is seen as a personal milestone and a reflection of the growing influence of Nigerians abroad.

“This is nothing short of God’s grace,” Princess Bright said during her inauguration.

“I’m proud to serve my borough, and as a proud Nigerian, I will represent my heritage with humility and excellence. May this journey inspire others to lead, serve, and rise.”

Bright’s political journey began early. Elected as a councillor at just 22, she has spent the last seven years championing youth empowerment, social inclusion, and economic opportunities within her borough. Her dedication to service is deeply rooted in her upbringing.

She is the daughter of Afolasade Bright, who served as Civic Mayor of Hackney from 2006 to 2007, and Pastor Gbolahan Bright MBE, a senior minister in the Redeemed Christian Church of God