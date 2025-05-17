2027: Malami Urges Supporters To Avoid Inflammatory Remarks

Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has warned his supporters to avoid making political statements that could heighten tensions ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking via a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mohammed Doka, the erstwhile Minister, noted that comments that could threaten democracy or national unity are unacceptable.

He pleaded with musicians, social media influencers and political loyalists to desist from mocking rivals or making divisive remarks.

According to him, “I want to appeal to our teeming supporters to focus on issue-based engagements. Comments that could threaten our democracy or national unity are unacceptable.”

Describing Malami as a peace-loving and law-abiding citizen, Doka said the former minister remains committed to promoting stability and harmony in the state.

The caution comes amid increasing political activity and speculation around Malami’s next move. While he has been linked to both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Malami has maintained that he is still a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and has yet to declare interest in any political office.

Meanwhile, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has reportedly offered the former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), its Kebbi State governorship ticket, orchestrated by former Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Naija News learnt that there are strong indications that the SDP is mounting pressure on Malami to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) and run for governor in 2027 on its platform.

However, Malami is reportedly holding back, awaiting the moves of the Kebbi state Governor, Nasir Idris, over the purported alliance with the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

A reliable source close to the former AGF, in an interview with the Daily Post, stated that Malami was expected to have defected to the SDP alongside former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, but they are watching the moves of Idris.

The source said, “Malami was expected to officially announce his defection to the SDP in mid-April alongside former Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi, but he has deliberately delayed the move.

“He’s watching the governor (Idris) closely, especially with the claims making the rounds that he may leave the ruling party. If Idris decamps from APC, Malami may remain to easily claim the guber ticket. But if the governor stays put, he could jump ship.”

Also, El-Rufai reportedly met with Malami and other northern political players in Katsina to form a formidable northern political coalition that would rival the President Bola Tinubu-led APC government in 2027.

An insider who spoke with the aforementioned publication said El-Rufai promised Malami a free ticket and full support to join the SDP.

However, Malami is foot-dragging because El-Rufai has not gained national acceptance in the South since his recent SDP defection, and there are speculations that the former Governor’s defection was part of strategic moves to help Tinubu in 2027.

The source said, “El-Rufai is building something bigger than just Kebbi. He’s connecting dots across Kaduna, Katsina Kebbi and Gombe. Malami is central to the Kebbi plan.

“The challenge is that El-Rufai is yet to gain national acceptance in the South following his recent defection to the SDP. This development has caused Malami to reconsider his position. El-Rufai’s defection to the SDP appeared hasty and lacked foresight.

“Many believe he may have defected to the SDP as part of a strategic move to work for President Tinubu, aiming to block any potential coalition by the PDP, which is currently engulfed in deep crisis.

“Don’t forget, the man in power is a known strategist and Malami is not unaware of this. This is one of the reasons he seems to have been foot-dragging.

“Now, the question is whether Malami, should he accept the SDP offer, has what it takes to defeat the incumbent governor in 2027.”