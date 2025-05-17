2027: APGA Chieftain, Ukwa Urges Nigerians To Support Peter Obi

A founding member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Onwuka Ukwa, has urged Nigerians to rally behind Peter Obi in the upcoming 2027 presidential election, describing it as a critical moment for the nation’s future.

According to The Sun Newspaper, Ukwa emphasised that the 2027 presidential election would be one of Nigeria’s most consequential political decisions.

He stressed that the election would present a rare opportunity for citizens to reset the course of the nation, ensuring its survival as a united entity.

Ukwa said, “The next presidential election is crucial. It offers Nigerians an opportunity to make a decision that will determine the future of this nation as a united Nigeria.

“It will be a chance to put our nation back on track and regain what has been lost over the years.”

Ukwa further highlighted Peter Obi’s governance track record, particularly his tenure as Governor of Anambra State, where he was known for an unprecedented level of accountability and transparency.

He pointed out that Obi’s leadership style had set him apart from other presidential hopefuls, many of whom, according to him, had already led the country to a political deadlock.

“Peter Obi exhibited a high level of accountability that has never been seen in the history of Nigeria’s politics. He stands out among the candidates for the 2027 elections, as the current leaders have already exhausted the country’s political potential,” Ukwa added.

Ukwa also criticized the current state of Nigeria, emphasizing the country’s failure to thrive due to a lack of accountability, rule of law, and good governance.

He warned that Nigeria’s survival in the modern world, especially in the age of digital innovation and technology, requires a leader with the right skills and expertise to navigate the intricacies of modern governance.

He said, “Do not expect leaders who have already failed to give you what they do not possess. The once-promising potential of Africa’s giant is now a shadow of itself. Basic democratic institutions are under attack, and the sovereignty of the nation is being breached daily.”

Drawing attention to Obi’s alignment with the United Nations Millennium Goals to Governance, Ukwa affirmed that Obi is well-suited to lead the country in 2027, given his past record and approach to governance.