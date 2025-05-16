Why We Have Not Spoken Out Against Tinubu’s Anti-People Policies – Sen. Usman

The Acting National Chairperson of the Labour Party, Nenadi Usman, has admittied that the party has been unable to play its opposition role against policies of President Bola Tinubu.

Senator Usman said the crisis in the party affected its capacity to play opposition. She stated that her leadership is preoccupied with putting the house in order before speaking out against the government’s anti-people policies.

Naija News reports that Mrs. Usman disclosed this on Friday, on her 𝕏 handle.

“We have not been as vibrant as an opposition as we ought to be in speaking out against the anti-people policies of this government—not because we lack the will, but because we needed to first put our house in order,” she said.

The former Kaduna South Senator stated that the party is being sabotaged internally and externally. According to her, there is a deliberate plan to destabilize the party.

“It is no secret that there has been a deliberate attempt to destabilize the Labour Party. Propaganda, internal sabotage, and divisive lies have been deployed by selfish interests driven by greed. This calculated chaos has slowed our momentum, but it will not break our spirit,” she stated.

The former Minister of Finance assured that Labour Party would not allow Nigerians suffer. She assured the party would always champion the interest of the citizens.

“The Labour Party was built on the ideals of justice, equity, and people-first governance. We remain committed to those values. As a party of the people, for the people, we are taking decisive steps to cleanse our ranks and reclaim our voice.

“We will not sit idly by while Nigerians suffer. We will speak, we will act, and we will ensure that the Labour Party is liberated—stronger, united, and ready to lead with purpose once again,” she added.