U.S. Secret Service On Alert After Ex-FBI Chief’s Cryptic ‘8647’ Post Allegedly Hints At Trump Assassination

The U.S. Secret Service has heightened security measures following a controversial social media post by former FBI Director James Comey, which has been widely interpreted as a veiled threat against President Donald Trump.

Comey came under intense scrutiny on Thursday after sharing an image on Instagram that showed seashells arranged in the number ‘8647’ on a beach, accompanied by the caption, “cool shell formation on my beachwalk.”

The post, though later removed, quickly sparked backlash and was interpreted by Trump supporters as a coded call for assassination.

According to interpretations circulating online, ‘86’ is commonly used slang for eliminating someone, derived from the dimensions of a standard grave—eight feet long and six feet deep—while ‘47’ is a reference to Trump as the 47th President of the United States.

In response to the public outcry, Comey later issued a clarification, stating, “I posted earlier a picture of some shells I saw today on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message.

“I didn’t realise some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down.”

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed it is treating the matter seriously. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem stated on X that both her agency and the Secret Service are investigating the post.

“Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey just called for the assassination of @POTUS Trump. DHS and Secret Service are investigating this threat and will respond appropriately,” Noem wrote.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation also weighed in. Current FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the agency is coordinating with relevant authorities: “We are aware of the recent social media post by former FBI Director James Comey, directed at President Trump.”

Patel added, “We are in communication with the Secret Service and Director Curran.”

Comey, who was appointed by President Barack Obama in 2013 as the FBI’s seventh director, was dismissed by then-President Trump in 2017 during Trump’s first term in office.