Troops Neutralise Two Bandits, Recover 1,000 Rustled Cows In Taraba

Troops of the Nigerian Army’s 6 Brigade/Sector 3 of Operation WHIRL STROKE (OPWS), in collaboration with Operation SAFE HAVEN, have eliminated two bandits and recovered 1,000 stolen cattle in Taraba State.

According to a statement on Friday by Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations, Captain Oni Olubodunde, the operation followed a credible intelligence report.

He said the troops responded promptly to information about bandits on approximately 30 motorcycles who had crossed into Taraba from Plateau State.

The criminal gang had launched a cattle rustling operation at a Fulani settlement near Jebjeb Village in Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba.

“Troops of 6 Brigade, in conjunction with their counterparts from Operation SAFE HAVEN deployed in Kampani area of Wase LGA, Plateau State, mobilized and projected forces toward Komodoro village in Karim Lamido LGA. Upon contact, the bandits who had already fled across the river boundary into Daji Madam Forest in Plateau State, were engaged in a fierce firefight,” he said.

Captain Oni confirmed that two bandits were neutralised during the gunfight, and about 1,000 rustled cows were recovered.

The livestock were immediately moved to safety and relocated to the Jebjeb community in Karim Lamido LGA. He noted that arrangements are underway for proper identification and verification to return the cattle to their rightful owners.

Captain Oni added that Commander 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, praised the rapid response and cooperation between the forces involved, affirming the Brigade’s ongoing commitment to tackling criminal activities in the region.