Transfer: Dean Huijsen Set For Real Madrid Move, Iheanacho Return To Sevilla

Championship club Middlesbrough has officially announced the return of forward Kelechi Iheanacho to Sevilla after a successful loan spell.

Iheanacho initially joined Middlesbrough from the La Liga side in January, seeking more regular playing time after finding himself sidelined at Sevilla.

During his time at the Riverside Stadium, Iheanacho made 15 league appearances, contributing one goal and two assists to the team’s efforts.

Looking ahead, Iheanacho is expected to explore a permanent transfer away from Middlesbrough before the commencement of the 2025-2026 season, as he aims to secure a more stable position with a new club.

Meanwhile, in other transfer news, Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen is poised to join Real Madrid following the completion of his medical examinations.

The La Liga giants have agreed to activate Huijsen’s £50 million release clause, signalling their strong interest in bolstering their defensive lineup.

Reports indicate that Real Madrid are eager to include the Dutch defender in their squad for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup scheduled next month.

Prominent football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote, “Dean Huijsen is currently in London undergoing the final stages of his medical tests as a new Real Madrid player.

“All aspects have been approved by Bournemouth, and the contract signing is expected to occur shortly, allowing for Dean’s participation in the Club World Cup.”

In an earlier tweet, Romano confirmed, “There was never any doubt regarding Dean Huijsen’s attendance at the FIFA Club World Cup with Real Madrid, as initial contact between the clubs had already established this agreement. His contract is set to be finalised soon and will extend for five years, securing his services until 2030.”