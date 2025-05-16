Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 16th May, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 16th May, 2025

President Bola Tinubu will join other dignitaries from around the world on Sunday for the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV in Rome, the capital of Italy.

This was disclosed in a statement on Thursday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

He explained that President Tinubu will depart Abuja for Rome on Saturday based on the invitation of Pope Leo XIV.

Accompanied by top Catholic leaders, President Tinubu will attend a solemn mass marking the beginning of the Pontificate of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, the 267th Bishop of Rome and the new leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

The statement added that President Tinubu will return to Abuja on Tuesday, May 20.

Nigeria experienced a slight relief in inflationary pressures as the country’s headline inflation rate declined to 23.71% in April 2025, down from 24.23% recorded in the previous month.

This development was confirmed on Thursday in the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which also recorded a drop in food inflation.

According to the NBS, the food inflation rate dropped by 0.53 percentage points to settle at 21.26% in April, compared to 21.79% in March.

The dip is linked to lower prices in essential food commodities such as maize flour, wheat grain, dried okro, yam flour, soya beans, rice, bambara beans, and brown beans.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has clarified the recent clash with the Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Auwal Jatau.

Naija News recalls that in April, reports surfaced online alleging that Jatau slapped Tuggar during a heated altercation.

The incident was said to have occurred during the turbaning ceremony of former Governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, as the Makama Babba I of the Bauchi Emirate.

However, in an interview with BBC Hausa, Tuggar clarified that the altercation was not with the deputy Governor but with the state governor, Senator Bala Mohammed.

Tuggar said the incident occurred inside a vehicle they shared with the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, during his visit to Bauchi, accusing Muhammed of verbally insulting his late father and threatening to slap him.

A Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo has issued a restraining order against the Accountant-General of the Federation, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Finance.

Naija News reports that the court order prevented them from opening local government accounts for a group of sacked council chairmen.

The court further directed that the status quo be maintained, meaning no financial transactions or account openings should be carried out in favour of the sacked chairmen, whose removal remains legally binding and unchallenged by any reinstating order.

According to the court, any move to release local government funds to the former officials would be illegal, as no valid court ruling has overturned their removal from office.

Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro, has said that soon people would understand the reason for mass defections from other political parties to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that there has been a gale of defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

Recall that former presidential running mate of the PDP, Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and all PDP members in the House of Representatives from Delta State, defected to the APC.

Similarly, three PDP senators from Kebbi State defected to the APC.

In an interview with AIT’s ‘Focus Nigeria’, Moro said those party members who defected to the APC have sinned and are looking for forgiveness.

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has reacted to the controversy rocking the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Naija News reported that JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede admitted errors in the just-concluded UTME affecting 206,610 candidates in 65 centres in Lagos and 92 centres in Owerri zone, comprising 173,387 candidates in the five states of the South East.

Oloyede, who took responsibility for what he described as a “sabotage” of the 2025 UTME, said the affected candidates will get text messages from the Board starting Thursday.

He also stated that affected candidates will now have the opportunity to retake the examination between May 16 and May 19, 2025

Reacting in a statement on Thursday, Peter Obi urged JAMB and similar critical bodies to adopt comprehensive quality assurance frameworks, adding that these includes rigorous testing and constant auditing of technical infrastructure.

He noted that while JAMB’s swift response and willingness to own up to its shortcomings are worthy of recognition, the incident has brought to light a far more troubling reality.

According to the former Anambra State governor, the emotional and psychological toll on students, and even parents, some of whom have reportedly suffered severe trauma, and in heartbreaking cases, even death, serves as a reminder of what is at stake.

Controversial social media activist, Martins Otse—popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM)—has been re-arraigned by the Nigeria Police Force before a Federal High Court in Abuja on charges of cyberbullying several Nigerian celebrities, including Nollywood actresses Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh.

Naija News reports that VDM was re-arraigned on Thursday, May 15, 2025, before Justice Musa Liman on a five-count charge. He pleaded not guilty to all allegations.

The police further accused him of cyberbullying Nigerian music producer and singer, Samuel Oguachuba (popularly known as Samklef), among others.

This re-arraignment follows VDM’s recent release from detention by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), where he was held over unrelated allegations of fraud.

He was originally arraigned on May 22, 2024, before Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon on similar charges under Section 24 of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015. He was initially remanded but granted bail on June 10, 2024, with a bond set at ₦10 million and two sureties—either reputable private sector employees or federal civil servants not below Level 17 with proof of three years’ tax clearance.

Following Justice Olajuwon’s transfer to another division of the Federal High Court, the case was reassigned to Justice Liman, who now presides over the matter under charge number FHC/ABJ/CR/140/2024.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Uriel Oputa has stated that she no longer cooks for men.

The health enthusiast, while speaking on Instagram on Thursday, announced that she has decided to stop cooking for men because there is no secret to keeping one.

She insisted that it does not matter how well you cook or how good you look a man can still surprise you.

According to her, “There is no special recipe to keep a man. If you like, be the best cook (like me). Have the most banging body. He will still surprise you.”

She went on to explain that, in her view, a man will stay only if he truly wants to.

South Africa secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Nigeria’s Flying Eagles in the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final at the Suez Canal Stadium earlier today, May 15.

The decisive moment of the match came in the 66th minute when Tylon Smith scored with a well-placed header, marking his first goal of the tournament.

This victory also meant that Nigeria’s hopes of claiming a record eighth U-20 AFCON title came to an end as South Africa claimed a spot in the U-20 AFCON final in Egypt

Despite being dominant for significant stretches of the second half, the Flying Eagles were unable to convert their chances, especially in the closing moments. South African keeper Fletcher Lowe made a series of crucial saves against attempts from Emmanuel Chukwu and Israel Ayuma to secure the win.

Note that the Flying Eagles have already qualified for the forthcoming FIFA Under-20 World Cup thanks to their qualification for the CAF U-20 AFCON semi-final.

FC Barcelona have clinched the 2024–2025 La Liga title after a dominant 2-0 away victory over city rivals RCD Espanyol in a tense Catalan derby earlier today, May 15.

The win sees Barcelona crowned champions with two games to spare, solidifying their place at the top of the table after a season of consistent brilliance.

The goals came in the second half, with 17-year-old Spanish winger Lamine Yamal opening the scoring in the 53rd minute.

Barcelona sealed the victory deep into stoppage time when Fermin López slotted home in the 90+5 minute, igniting wild celebrations among the traveling fans at the RCDE Stadium.

Espanyol’s frustration boiled over in the 80th minute when Leandro Cabrera was shown a straight red card, reducing the hosts to 10 men and all but ending their hopes of a comeback.

With this result, Barcelona now sit atop the league table with 85 points from 36 matches, boasting 27 wins, 4 draws, and just 5 losses.

They’ve scored an astounding 97 goals while conceding 36, giving them a commanding goal difference of +61. Their recent run of form — five straight wins — has left no room for rivals to catch up.

Real Madrid trail in second place with 78 points, while Atlético Madrid and Athletic Club round out the top four. Barcelona’s triumph also guarantees their place in next season’s UEFA Champions League group stage.

That's the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today.