‘Tinubu Only Becomes A Tyrant When They Can’t Get What They Want’ – Presidential Aide Knocks Pat Utomi

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, has slammed former Presidential candidate, Pat Utomi, over his remark on President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Recall that the Department of State Services (DSS) had sued Utomi, accusing him of attempting to illegally usurp President Bola Tinubu’s executive powers by setting up a shadow government.

In a post via his 𝕏 handle on Friday, May 16, 2025, Ajayi recalled how Utomi wanted Tinubu’s endorsement and funding to become the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Delta State.

The presidential aide stated that Tinubu only becomes a tyrant when people cannot get what they want from him.

He wrote, “Every four years and ahead of every election, @UtomiPat will come up with one grand illusion and mega coalition that had always ended up being a mirage. The latest venture is Big Tent Shadow Government. The same man calling President Tinubu names now wanted his endorsement and funding to become APC Governorship candidate in Delta State. Tinubu only becomes a tyrant when they can’t get what they want from him.”

Meanwhile, political analyst, Laolu Akande, has urged the DSS to leave Pat Utomi alone and focus on more pressing issues in the nation.

Akande stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday while reacting to the legal action taken against Utomi by the security agency.

However, Akande dismissed fears surrounding the proposed shadow government, describing it as a harmless expression of political thought rather than a threat to national security.

“I would advise the DSS people not to bother themselves too much. There are more important things for the DSS to deal with. Please, let’s do that. Just leave Utomi alone, he’s just having fun,” he said.