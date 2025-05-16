Tinubu Govt To Spend ₦80 Billion On Infrastructure Upgrade In 100 Unity Schools

The Federal Government has designated ₦80 billion for infrastructure enhancement in 100 Federal Government Colleges, commonly called Unity Schools, throughout Nigeria.

The Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, announced this on Friday (today) during an unannounced inspection at Federal Government College, Kano.

The minister clarified that the purpose of the visit was to assess infrastructure, leadership, and student welfare.

Ahmad also mentioned that the visit aimed to evaluate the teaching and learning environment while promoting effective service delivery within the institution.

She emphasised that this engagement would strengthen collaboration between policymakers and school management in tackling challenges and ensuring the provision of essential facilities.

“The federal government is committed to ensuring quality education and building teachers’ capacity to achieve set objectives,” she said, noting that the ministry is developing a digital platform to facilitate teacher training nationwide.

“The digital platform will enhance teacher capacity and improve the quality of education in Unity Schools. It will also allow teachers to access training and resources irrespective of their location.

“This investment will provide modern infrastructure and a conducive learning environment for students,” she said.

The minister additionally toured the Federal Government Girls’ College in Kazaure, as part of initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of education within Unity Schools.

She stated that these inspection visits align with the government’s objective to rejuvenate Unity Schools and foster a conducive environment for efficient teaching and learning.