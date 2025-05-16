Tinubu Commissions Two Agusta 109 Helicopters Into Nigerian Air Force Fleet

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially inducted two new Agusta 109 Trekker helicopters into the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), reinforcing the nation’s aerial defence capabilities.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Tinubu presided over the induction ceremony held at the Presidential Air Fleet Apron in Abuja on Friday.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the event formed part of the celebrations marking NAF’s 61st anniversary.

Commending the Air Force for its steadfast role in national and regional security, Tinubu acknowledged its operations across Africa and reiterated the government’s dedication to equipping the military.

“Today’s ceremony marks another milestone in our unwavering commitment to strengthen our Armed Forces, particularly the Air Force, towards a more secured country,” he said.

Highlighting the procurement of additional platforms such as the Diamond-62 surveillance aircraft, the T-129 ATAK helicopters, and the King Air 360i aircraft, the President emphasised the administration’s resolve to modernise the Armed Forces and prioritise troop welfare.

He reaffirmed that security remains a pillar of his Renewed Hope Agenda, adding, “neither economic prosperity nor justice can prevail amidst insecurity.

“Therefore, the Nigerian Armed Forces must intensify efforts to conclusively defeat the enemies of our collective progress and safeguard the future of our nation.

“A well-equipped military is essential not only for securing our nation but also for preserving our democracy.

“My administration will remain steadfast in modernising the Armed Forces and investing in cutting-edge defence technologies to confront both conventional and asymmetric threats.

“This induction ceremony is not merely about adding new helicopters to our fleet; it is a strategic statement of intent, a demonstration of our collective resolve to defend our nation and reinforce Nigeria’s leadership in Africa,” he added.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, in his remarks, described the addition of the Agusta 109 helicopters as a key step in bolstering operational capability.

He said, “The dynamic security landscape of our nation demands an agile, well-equipped, and responsive Air Force.

“The induction of the Agusta 109 Trekker, a versatile, light twin-engine multi-role helicopter is a significant leap in our modernisation efforts.

“It will strengthen our multi-domain operational capability, increase responsiveness, and enable efficient mission delivery.”

Abubakar also expressed gratitude to President Tinubu, lawmakers, cabinet members, and international partners for their continued support in enhancing the Air Force’s mission readiness.