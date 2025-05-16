Terrorists Sharing Old Videos Of Attacks After Suffering Heavy Casualty Against Troops – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), has submitted that a particular video making rounds on social media, purportedly showing terrorists overrunning a military base in Marte, Borno State and killing some soldiers, is fake.

The DHQ, in a statement on Thursday by the Director, Defence Media Operation, Major General Markus Kangye, said the video in question is old and from a different operation.

He added that terrorists and their sympathizers are behind the misleading video with the intention to create fresh fear in the minds of the public.

Kangye maintained that the video is not in any way related to the recent Marte incident and, based on reports of forensic analysis, was found to have been first posted on 7 December 2020 and is now being recirculated to mislead Nigerians.

He said, “The attention of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) has been drawn to a video currently circulating on social media, falsely presented as footage from the recent attack on troops in Marte, Borno State.

“Following a thorough analysis by relevant authorities, it has been confirmed that the video is not related to the Marte incident in any form.

“The visual content, terrain, and operational context clearly indicate that the footage is from an occurrence at a different location which was first posted on 7 December 2020.

“The video clip is being deliberately recycled and manipulated by criminal elements and sympathisers of terrorist groups to mislead the public and sow seed of fear, while aiming at dissuading the public from the gains being recorded by troops of the AFN in the ongoing operations across the country.”

The May 12 Attack

Naija News reports that the DHQ spokesperson confirmed an attack by terrorists on the Nigerian Military in Marte on Monday, May 12, but added that the troops successfully repelled the attack and killed several terrorists.

He urged the public to disregard the old video in circulation as the Nigerian Armed Forces are winning the war against terrorists, insurgents and other criminals.

“For the avoidance of doubt, troops of AFN in Marte came under attack on Monday 12 May 2025 at about 0300hrs (3 am).

“However, the troops were able to repel the terrorists after fierce gun battle with a large number of terrorists neutralized while others escaped with bullet wounds.

“Following this, the terrorist resulted in sharing an old clip as propaganda to mislead gullible members of the public.

“This act of misinformation is not only malicious but also a failed attempt to demoralize our gallant troops and undermine the confidence of Nigerians in the Armed Forces.

“The AFN condemns in the strongest terms this reckless dissemination of fake content and warns that those behind such disinformation campaigns will be identified and held accountable in accordance with the law.

“The Nigerian military remains fully committed and unwavering in its efforts at defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our nation.

“Our troops in the North East and across all theatres of operations remain resolute and are making significant progress in dismantling terrorist networks.

“We urge the general public to disregard the fake video and rely only on official sources for verified information on military operations.

“The support and cooperation of all Nigerians remain vital in the collective fight against terrorism and all forms of insecurity,” Kangye added.