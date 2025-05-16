Taiwo Awoniyi Still Hospitalized – Nottingham Forest Coach Confirms

Nottingham Forest head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed that Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi remains hospitalized as he recovers from abdominal surgery.

Recall that Taiwo Awoniyi had to undergo surgery following a serious injury sustained during a collision with the post in a Premier League match against Leicester City, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Despite feeling discomfort, Awoniyi initially attempted to continue playing after receiving on-field treatment. However, further assessments by the club’s medical team led to his admission to the hospital on Monday evening.

Santo shared encouraging news during a press conference earlier today, May 16, stating, “He is on observation now. He is recovering.

“We still have to wait for the doctors to allow visits. His family are there. We are concerned, but we are positive.

“The concern of the injury that he had, the situation that he went through. It has been hard on us.”

In other news, Galatasaray are actively pursuing a permanent deal for Victor Osimhen following their recent victory in the Turkish Cup.

According to prominent Galatasaray journalist Serhan Turk, negotiations have been progressing well. Abdullah Kavukcu, who is instrumental in leading transfer discussions, has already engaged in meaningful talks with Osimhen and his representatives.

These discussions reportedly encompassed financial terms that have now been agreed upon, marking a significant advancement toward a potential transfer.

Turk noted, “Osimhen has expressed his willingness to stay, but the support he receives from Galatasaray fans, particularly in the upcoming match against Kayserispor, may be critical in influencing his decision.”

Osimhen, 26, is currently on loan from Napoli, with his contract set to expire this summer.

As he is anticipated to depart Napoli permanently at the end of the season, interest from several elite European clubs, including Juventus, Chelsea, and Manchester United, remains strong, which makes his next move an exciting prospect.