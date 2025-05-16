Taiwo Awoniyi Is Recovering Well – Ola Aina Confirms, Faults Offside Rule

Super Eagles of Nigeria defender, Ola Aina, has confirmed that Nottingham Forest striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, is recovering well after emerging from an induced coma.

The circumstances surrounding his abdominal injury have ignited a heated debate regarding the controversial delayed offside rule, which was implemented in 2020.

Awoniyi’s teammate at both Nottingham Forest and the Nigerian national team, Ola Aina, shared that he had reached out to the striker to offer his support while also suggesting that the offside rule played a significant role in the unfortunate incident.

The Nigerian forward sustained his life-threatening injury when he collided forcefully with a goalpost during a match against Leicester City, which ended in a dramatic 2-2 draw on Sunday.

It was reported that he suffered a ruptured intestine from this collision. Medical personnel swiftly responded, and Awoniyi was taken to the hospital on Monday, where he underwent an initial surgical procedure.

By Tuesday, his condition required him to be placed in an induced coma to stabilize his health before a second operation was conducted on Wednesday. Thankfully, he has since regained consciousness and is reportedly recovering well.

In a statement to the Daily Mail, Ola Aina expressed his concern and support for his teammate: “I have sent him a message, of course. The whole team has reached out, and I’ve heard he is recovering well, which is encouraging.

“We are all rallying around him, hoping for a full recovery. It’s truly upsetting to witness someone you care about go through such a traumatic experience, and I am praying for him that everything goes according to plan.”

Aina also expressed frustration regarding the events that led to Awoniyi’s injury. The incident occurred when play continued despite Forest player Anthony Elanga being clearly offside during the home side’s attack.

The assistant referee, adhering to the rule’s protocol, kept her flag down until the play ended before signaling the infringement. However, the severity of Awoniyi’s injury has prompted scrutiny of this ruling.

Reflecting on the situation, Aina criticized the Premier League and urged a reassessment of the current offside regulations.

“You instinctively think ‘offside’ the moment it happens”, he said. “It seems straightforward to just raise the flag. Anthony was clearly offside; anyone watching could see it, including me from my vantage point.

“Seeing the play unfold and then witnessing this unfortunate injury is heartbreaking. If the flag had been raised, perhaps T wouldn’t be going through this at all.”

The assistant referee, Massey-Ellis, followed an International Football Association Board (IFAB) directive, which allows for a delay in raising the flag only in very clear attacking situations where a player is likely to score or has a clear path toward the opponent’s penalty area.

This incident has reignited the conversation about the implications of that directive and its impact on player safety.