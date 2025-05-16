System Glitch: Oloyede Should Be Fired – Farotimi

Human rights lawyer, Dele Farotimi, has faulted the excuses given by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) that caused mass failure of candidates.

Naija News reported that over 300,000 candidates who sat for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), majorly from South East and Lagos State, failed.

According to JAMB’s Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, the failure was caused by a system glitch. He apologized for the errors.

“We appreciate all those who have lent their voices to the strident complaints on the results we released because you all did so out of concern. I appreciate our critics immensely because they could have chosen to be indifferent. I agree with the person who said that the opposite of love isn’t hate, it is indifference; the opposite of art is not ugliness, it is indifference; the opposite of faith is not heresy, it is indifference; and the opposite of life is not death, it is indifference. By not being indifferent to JAMB, we are grateful,” he stated.

Reacting to JAMB’s apology, the Organizing Secretary of Afenifere, Farotimi, stated that if Nigeria were a nation governed by laws, Oloyede and the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, would have been fired.

He, however, regretted that Oloyede would not face consequences for the failures.

“In a place governed with vision, inhabited by the rational, and ruled by law, Yakubu would be resident in a prison cell, Oloyede fired, and public hearings would have been scheduled by the government at multiple levels. But this is Nigeria. Nothing will happen. We are different,” he wrote on 𝕏 handle.