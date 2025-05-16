Shadow Govt: Leave Pat Utomi Alone, There Are More Important Things To Deal With – Akande To DSS

A former presidential spokesperson and political analyst, Laolu Akande, has urged the Department of State Services (DSS) to leave Pat Utomi alone and focus on more pressing issues in the nation.

Akande stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday while reacting to the legal action taken against Utomi by the security agency.

Recall that the DSS had sued Utomi, accusing him of attempting to illegally usurp President Bola Tinubu’s executive powers by setting up a shadow government.

However, Akande dismissed fears surrounding the proposed shadow government, describing it as a harmless expression of political thought rather than a threat to national security.

“I would advise the DSS people not to bother themselves too much. There are more important things for the DSS to deal with. Please, let’s do that. Just leave Utomi alone, he’s just having fun,” he said.

Akande argued that the concept was not aimed at subverting the government, but rather at stimulating political engagement and offering ideological alternatives.

“Whether it’s against the law—I wouldn’t be able to say that. I’ll let the lawyers do that determination. But I think it’s an expression of an idea,” he noted.

Highlighting what he described as a “serious vacuum” in Nigeria’s political space, Akande criticised the opposition parties, particularly the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party, for their inability to effectively engage with the ruling party on policy debates.

“The credit we can’t deny Professor Pat Utomi is that he understands there’s a serious vacuum, even in terms of contesting ideas with the current administration. The opposition—whether it’s PDP or LP—has completely lost that footing,” he said.

He further clarified that Utomi’s plan is not about taking over government but about filling a leadership gap with constructive input.

“He says it’s not to bring down any government, it’s just to provide ideas, specific ideas and alternatives. It seems to be somebody who understands that we have to contest ideas—even with a ruling party, which is not existing,” Akande stated.

While he acknowledged the good intentions behind the shadow government initiative, Akande expressed doubt over its long-term viability.

“I don’t see it as a very viable thing that is going to happen. I think Utomi is just trying to say, ‘Look, this space is empty—we can’t leave this in a vacuum.’ That’s what I see,” he added.