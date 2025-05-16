‘Real Madrid’s Raul Asencio’s Child Pornography Trial Ends’

Real Madrid star Raul Asencio and three other unnamed players are reportedly awaiting the punishment that will be handed down to them for allegedly distributing child pornography without the consent of the victim.

A report by Spanish publication Marca earlier today, May 16, confirmed that the court has ended the trial involving Raul Asencio and the three players who were former youth stars at Real Madrid.

After hearing the argument from both the plaintiff and the defense counsel, the judge concluded that Asencio intentionally asked for and distributed videos featuring minors, despite being aware of their presence.

The legal troubles for Asencio and other youngsters began in September 2023 when three unnamed individuals were arrested at Real Madrid’s training facility following a complaint filed by the mother of the 16-year-old girl depicted in the controversial video.

At that time, reports indicated that the main suspect, whose identity has not been disclosed, had recorded a consensual sexual encounter with the young girl but subsequently shared the footage with other players without her consent, leading to serious legal ramifications.

Asencio, now 22 years old, has been making a name for himself as a first-team regular during his breakthrough season with Real Madrid. However, his involvement in this scandal has drawn considerable backlash from the football community.

At various matches across Spain, fans have expressed their anger towards him, with supporters from rival team Barcelona chanting “Asencio, to jail” during the recent Clasico match.